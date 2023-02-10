Runners are being urged to sign up for an event in Lichfield that will help raise money for local charities.

The Rotary Cathedral to Castle Run will take place on 16th April.

The ten-mile multi-terrain route will see participants set off from Lichfield Cathedral to the finish line at Tamworth Castle

Organised by members of the four Rotary Clubs of Lichfield and Tamworth, the event has raised more than £70,000 since the first run in 2017.

Run director David Stainsby said:

“It is an event which engages the local community in terms of volunteering, supporting and sponsoring, and as a result people are able to enjoy a healthy and fun activity and at the same time generate much-needed funds for local charities and worthy causes. “The consistent feedback we get from runners is that they love the route and the friendly and encouraging marshals. “The positive energy and enthusiasm we see and feel from the runners gives us the boost to put on the Cathedral to Castle Run each year. “We could not do it without the many volunteers or our generous sponsors.” David Stainsby

Online booking is open for runners to secure their place.