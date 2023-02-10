New pictures have revealed progress on the construction of a new school in Lichfield.

Anna Seward Primary School is due to open in September.

The £7million project on Bridgeman Way will see the creation of a two-storey building which will eventually offer up to 210 school and 26 nursery places.

Built as part of the new Deanslade Park housing development, the school has been named after the romantic poet Anna Seward who lived in Lichfield alongside fellow famous writer Samuel Johnson and physician Erasmus Darwin.