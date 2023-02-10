Support to help bus operators as they recover from the pandemic has been agreed for another year.

Staffordshire County Council said it would pay at least 80% of the pre-Covid concessionary journeys until April 2024 to allow companies more time to boost numbers.

Cllr David Williams, the authority’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said the focus was on ensuring routes were viable and that the support could not go on indefinitely.

“We recognise that bus passenger numbers have still not recovered to the levels they were before March 2020 and this decision will help bus companies retain bus routes as they continue to grow usage. “However, the county council does not run buses and we have made it clear there is a limit to how long this can continue at this level. “It is important for the bus operators to run services which are commercially viable and local communities too have a role to play if they want to maintain their local services. “We continue to work with the bus companies to make a greener, sustainable network which works for both them and passengers.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

At the height of the pandemic, when many more vulnerable passengers were advised not to travel, operators received reimbursement from the county council at pre-Covid levels in order to maintain services for essential workers.

A guaranteed level of concessionary travel reimbursement will now be provided until April 2024 following a request from the Department for Transport to help avoid extensive cuts to services.

But the county council said some bus routes could be hit due to low passenger numbers.