Chasetown will face a tough test of their play-off hopes when they travel to Stamford.

The Scholars saw a lengthy unbeaten run ended by Harborough Town in midweek.

But despite that result, Mark Swann’s men remain in eighth place, just nine points off the play-offs having played a game less than Sporting Khalsa in fifth.

Standing in their way this afternoon (11th February) will be a Stamford side who have their sights on the automatic promotion spot.

The second placed side are just three points off leaders Halesowen Town with a game in hand.

The clash at Stamford will be the third time the clubs have met so far this season. The Scholars came out on top in an FA Trophy tie in September, before losing the reverse league fixture 2-1 the following month.

Kick-off at Stamford is at 3pm.