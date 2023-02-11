Chasetown came out on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller as they lost at high-flying Stamford.

The Scholars had a strong penalty call turned down after just a minute when a cross struck the arm of defender Ollie Brown-Hill and wedged against his body, but the appeals were turned away.

Stamford took the lead after ten minutes when a cross from the right found Jon Margetts who slotted home despite appeals for offside by the visitors.

Chasetown almost levelled through Johno Atherton, but Dan Wallis retreated to fingertip the ball over the crossbar.

The Daniels doubles their lead when Margetts was clean through on goal. Curtis Pond saved his first shot, but the Stamford man squeezed it home from a tight angle.

Chasetown went straight up the other end and Aaron Ashford beat the back line before lifting the ball beyond Wallis to reduce the deficit.

On the stroke of half time, Atherton wriggled into the box and Ben Lund’s touch was cleared off the line by Connor Bartle.

Ten minutes into the second half, Chasetown levelled when Lund bravely netted at the far post from an exquisite cross from Ashford, colliding with the post as he did so.

But the hosts regained the lead when James Blunden found space from a corner and headed over the line from within the six yard box.

Substitute Jayden Campbell almost turned provider the second he came on – his cross to the far post was headed against the post by Sam Wilding.