Eateries in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to ensure they have clear information on ingredients available for diners.

It comes as bookings are expected to increase ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Trading Standards officers at Staffordshire County Council are urging restaurants, bars and takeaways to are helping local food businesses to understand their responsibilities around food allergen labelling.

Customers has the right to receive all information on the list of ingredients and allergens in the food such as peanuts, eggs, fish, soy and wheat.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Making sure that food outlets are aware of the strict rules around providing ingredients information is an important part of the Trading Standards team’s job. “Unfortunately, we have seen cases in the county where people have been harmed having had an allergic reaction after eating food products, so we’re keen to prevent this and protect consumers wherever possible.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report cases where food is not correctly labelled to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 08082231133.

Further information about food allergies is available at Allergy UK.