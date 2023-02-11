Lichfield City suffered a shocker on the road as they were hammered 8-0 at Highgate United.

Ivor Green’s men found themselves four down by half-time on a miserable afternoon – and things didn’t improve after the break as the hosts ran riot in front of goal.

Highgate had the better of the opening stages and went in front just after the quarter hour mark when a quick break allowed Ryan Harkin to round City keeper James Beeson and score.

A header dropped narrowly wide of the post as the home side continued to press, before a rare Lichfield chance saw Sam Fitzgerald volley wide.

But it was 2-0 when Charlie Shaw beat Beeson from the edge of the box on the half-hour – and he doubled the trick ten minutes later to net his side’s third.

Shaw completed a first half hat-trick when he fired home a free kick.

A raft of changes were made at the break as City desperately sought to find their spark.

But Highgate continued to take advantage of opportunities and went 5-0 in front on 65 minutes when Beeson made a good challenge outside of his box, but Isaac Adegoke was first to the loose ball and netted from 35 yards out.

Any hopes the host would show mercy were dashed 13 minutes from time as a goalmouth scramble ended with Aaron Brown powering the ball home.

It was 7-0 three minutes later when Beeson failed to hold a shot and Ryan Harkin netted the rebound.

Highgate weren’t done yet though and added number eight when sub Jack Till scored two minutes from time to complete a miserable afternoon for Lichfield.