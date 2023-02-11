Lichfield’s battle to kickstart their season continues with the visit of Broadstreet.

The Myrtle Greens have endured a torrid run of form in recent months, having not picked up a victory since the start of November.

But given that win was against Broadstreet in the reverse fixture, Lichfield will be hopeful of beginning to unchain themselves from the foot of the table.

The visitors currently lie ninth in the table, 18 points ahead of their hosts.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields today (11th February) is at 2.15pm.