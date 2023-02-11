Organisations in Lichfield are being invited to apply for funding in memory of a former care home resident.

The money is being distributed by the Barchester Charitable Foundation in honour of Jeanette Gill, who donated part of her legacy to the organisation.

The Spires care home, which is operated by Barchester Healthcare, is now offering three grants totalling £30,000 to charities and community groups.

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare and chairman of the foundation, said:

“We were extremely touched that one of our residents donated so generously to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. “We thought it would be fitting to create these flagship grants in her honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping. “The charity does so much for local communities throughout the country to tackle and reduce loneliness for many people, and these grants will make a big difference to those in need.” Dr Pete Calveley, Barchester Healthcare

The funding applications are open to groups and individuals in need in the local community and will be awarded to projects that enrich lives and encourage an active lifestyle for older people or adults with a disability through arts, music, sports and culture.

The three awards will be £15,000 and £10,000 for groups, or a £5,000 award for individuals.

The foundation said it was particularly interested in innovative initiatives that tackle isolation and loneliness.

To find out more about how to apply for a Jeanette Gill Award visit www.bhcfoundation.org.uk. The closing date for applications is 26th March.