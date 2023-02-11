Plans to create a new bakery and cafe in Lichfield have been approved.

The proposals would see a redundant workshop demolished at 10 Lombard Street as well as an extension to 12 Lombard Street.

The site had previously been used as an engineering works for the manufacture of plastic products.

Planning permission had previously been granted for a change of use to form a retail and craft workshop and gallery.

But the new proposals to create a cafe and bakery have now be approved.

A planning statement said:

“The application proposes a demolition and rebuild of the existing frontage and demolition of the former engineering works to provide a new bakery/kitchen in its place at number 10. “It also seeks to provide a two-storey rear extension to the existing dwelling at no. 12 Lombard Street. The extension will provide a large open-plan family kitchen at ground level and a master bedroom at first floor level.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.