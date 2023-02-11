Police say hundreds of arrests were made across Staffordshire as part of a crackdown on issues affecting local communities.
The week-long campaign at the end of last month was part of a national campaign by the National College of Policing.
Staffordshire Police said the week-long drive saw 314 arrests made and officers hosting a number of community engagement events.
Chief Superintendent Elliot Sharrard-Williams said:
“Much of the success of the new policing model relies on neighbourhood officers integrating within local communities to better understand their priorities.
“We’ve taken another positive step in achieving this through our week of action and I’m hopeful that our positive results will continue into the future.
“As a force, we are always proactive in our pursuit of offenders and we’re committed to working hard with our partners to ensure those issues which matter the most to the public are dealt with robustly.”Chief Superintendent Elliot Sharrard-Williams, Staffordshire Police