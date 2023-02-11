Hundreds of works by a Midlands artist who devoted much of his life to painting the Cornish coast are coming up for auction in Lichfield.

Walsall painter Graham Benton RBSA died last year aged 88.

The contents of his studio go under the hammer in Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale on 15th February.

The collection is mostly abstract paintings, many inspired by the seascapes of Cornwall – a quintessential subject for Benton, despite his landlocked background.

The artist is quoted as saying: “The movement of the sea against rock and shore has often been the backbone of the free brushwork in my paintings.”

There are also sketchbooks with figurative works, pen, watercolour and pencil sketches and mixed media on paper and card. The number of individual pieces of art tally at around 300.

David Fergus, art valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“Benton was well-known within the St Ives art community and exhibited at local galleries. “A member of Walsall Society of Artists, he also rubbed shoulders with some major British artists including Sir Terry Frost, Albert Irvin and John Hoyland. “Travelling from Walsall to St Ives several times a year throughout his life, it was the dramatic Cornish landscapes which provided the genesis for Benton’s work. “Starting with paintings and drawings made in St Ives, Benton would return to Walsall where his work would distil into something more abstract – although unmistakably influenced by the landscape of West Penrith.” David Fergus

The sale starts at 9.30am and the digital catalogue can be viewed at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.