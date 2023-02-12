The Lichfield Jazz series continues next month as the Gaz Hughes Trio are welcomed to the city.

They will perform at the Cathedral Hotel on 15th March.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“The trio formed in 2005 and since then, have performed all over Europe in Jazz clubs, festivals, cruise ships and even royal weddings. “The members of the band are extremely well regarded on the UK jazz scene and have played on many award winning albums.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are available online.