A screening of The Barber of Seville will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick.

The Royal Opera House performance, which is sung in Italian with subtitles, will be screened at the city theatre on 15th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Expect heart-melting serenades, ridiculous disguises and a fairytale ending waiting just out of reach – Gioachino Rossini’s comic opera is a riotously entertaining affair. “Rafael Payare makes his Royal Opera House debut conducting an outstanding international cast that includes Andrzej Filończyk, Aigul Akhmetshina, Lawrence Brownlee and Bryn Terfel.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.