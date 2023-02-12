Shopkeepers in Armitage have welcomed the completion of work to tackle long-term flooding problems outside their stores.

The Post Office and newsagents on New Road have been hit by issues due to water not draining away.

But work has now been completed to tackle the problem after sub postmaster Jas Bahia contacted Cllr Richard Cox over concerns he may have to close permanently due to the impact on trade and customers.

Cllr Cox said:

“Closure of the Post Office would not only impact Armitage with Handsacre residents, but also those from the surrounding villages of Longdon, Hill Ridware, Colton, Hamstall Ridware and Kings Bromley, all of which are within my county division. “I was deeply concerned that little had been done over the years. This was the first time I had the opportunity to resolve this issue of flooding, so after discussions with Staffordshire County Council’s Highway department, I was pleased that work has taken place to improve the drainage on New Road.” Cllr Richard Cox, Staffordshire County Council

Mr Bahia said he had regularly been forced to shut temporarily in recent years due to it becoming dangerous for customers to reach the Post Office’s doorway.

“I’d like to thank Cllr Cox for his work to help ensure all the residents of Armitage and Handsacre are now able to access their Post Office in the knowledge that the drainage and flooding problems have been dealt with.” Jas Bahia

Neighbouring newsagent Vickie Sutton added: