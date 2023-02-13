Burntwood had to overcome injuries to key players and tough opposition to extend their winning run to 12 games away to Market Drayton.

The hosts made a lightning start to go seven points up after just three minutes. They progressed upfield to the posts where a penalty award was slipped out right for a centre to cross unopposed for a converted try.

The visitors recovered to level the scores four minutes later. Assisted by good line out possession and a penalty plus ten metres, Luke Rookyard finished off a catch and drive with the first of his four tries before half time.

Brett Taylor added a fine conversion but had to be replaced after 18 minutes after suffering a knee injury. The hosts had already used a replacement due to a shoulder dislocation such was the commitment shown by both sides in the midfield tussle.

The deadlock was broken when Kian Carter kicked a penalty award to the right corner. The first catch and drive attempt went unrewarded but as play moved infield, Rookyard was there again to force his way over and Carter’s conversion made it 14-7.

Two minutes later, a good attack featuring Billy Fisher, Rookyard and skipper Josh Canning earned a penalty. Carter put his side close enough for a line out catch and drive to set up Rookyard’s hat trick try and for Carter to add an excellent conversion.

Market Drayton replied in kind on 29 minutes with their own line out catch and drive plus a touchline conversion. They closed the gap even further five minutes later following a sweeping attack from turnover possession on halfway. Slick passing saw the left winger score wide out but there was no conversion.

Burntwood’s bonus point try came close to half time. Good approach pay by Fisher and Canning took play up to the home posts and Rookyard popped through a gap unopposed to continue his prolific scoring run. Carter added the extras.

There was no more scoring before the break but the hosts lost a player to a yellow card and Burntwood lost another player due to injury with Alex Smail off with a shoulder injury to be replaced by Alan Mapp.

The hosts put the result back in the balance with a converted try four minutes into the second half. The home three quarters had not always combined efficiently but they did so on this occasion to put the left winger in wide out. A good conversion brought their deficit back to two points.

They were close again following a winger’s mazy run but the ball ran loose in a tackle. They then had the chance to go ahead but a penalty goal attempt from 25 metres in front struck a post and the danger was cleared.

Another injury blow, this time to try-scorer Rookyard, saw him go off to have a facial injury treated and ex-first team skipper Graham Shelley entered the fray.

Burntwood forced a series of close range drives at the line around the hour mark but the only result was another home player sent to the sin bin for repeated infringements.

It took another eight minutes for Burntwood to capitalise on their advantage. Pick and go’s earned a penalty 30 metres out and Carter made no mistake to make the scoreline 31-26.

Carter then made an important contribution in defence as the hosts threatened again although a charged down kick kept the pressure on. This was relieved when Market Drayton lost another player to a yellow card for the last ten minutes.

Rookyard re-entered the action after being treated and his line out throw led to prop forward Tom Shorrock completing a catch and drive. Carter added a good conversion for 38-26.

In the last action of the game, Josh Shepherd made a last ditch tackle to deny the hosts and see Burntwood take one more step towards the league title.

Burntwood 2nds turned in their best performance of the season to defeat Leek 3rds 43-7 at The CCE Sportsway. The tries came from man of the match Sam Hull (2), skipper Craig Seedhouse (2), Scott Olson, Alex Rich and Richard Carter with Luke Maddox adding four conversions.

This weekend, which is the club’s Patrons’ Day, sees Burntwood welcome Newport 2nds for a 2.15 pm kick off. The 2nds face Barton-under-Needwood 2nds.