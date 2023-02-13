The adventures of Pontypandy will be brought to life at the Lichfield Garrick when Fireman Sam Live comes to the stage.

The production will be in the city at 12pm and 3.30pm on 21st February.

A spokesperson said:

“When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. “But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus? “Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all-singing, all-dancing, action-packed show.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £19.50 for adults and £18.50 for children, with a family ticket costing £72. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.