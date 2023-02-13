People wanting to sign a petition to oppose the removal of on-street blue badge parking in Lichfield city centre are being reminded that time is running out to do so.

So far the online version of the petition has been signed by nearly 600 people, with paper versions available in shops including The Bore Street Dental Practice, Michael’s Menswear, A-Plan Insurance and Specsavers.

The on-street bays are being taken out as part of an 18 month trial of pedestrianising roads through the city which was due to begin at the start of the year, but the full implementation has now been delayed until 23rd March.

Deborah Litherland-Smith, who launched the petition, said that businesses are already feeling the impact of the restrictions.

“Several healthcare providers exist within this zone – Bore Street Dental Practice provides NHS care to more than 150 patients daily, of which over 20 rely on the blue badge parking or access and would otherwise be unable to attend. “The podiatry clinic, which has been operational for almost 40 years looks after a large number of patients who will be unable to attend following this move. A hearing centre is set to relocate to an alternate town as a direct result of this move.” Deborah Litherland-Smith

Disability rights campaigner Suzanna Neill has previously described the struggle of accessing and parking in Lichfield if you are disabled. She said:

“We are not being listened to and that is the frustrating part and people are getting very frustrated.” Suzanna Neill

When the scheme was announced last year, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Vehicle-free spaces make city centres more pleasant places to be – they are safer, have cleaner air and become more prosperous. “This 18-month trial will give us invaluable feedback as we seek to make the long-called for pedestrianisation a permanent improvement to our beautiful city.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Anyone wishing to sign the petition online can do so here