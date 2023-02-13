Lichfield’s hopes of kickstarting their season were dashed by a last gasp penalty as they went down 32-30 at home to Broadstreet.

The Myrtle Greens’ last victory came in the reverse fixture back in early November thanks to a late try, but they were given a taste of their own medicine this time around as fly half Tom Holliday held his nerve to send the ball over from an angle to seal the win.

Lichfield did earn two bonus points, but there is no mistaking the fact that a greater success would have done wonders for thei confidence.

The home side started slowly and went behind inside two minutes when the visitors put all their backs on the open side of a scrum and centre Josh Hickman had an easy run to the line. The conversion and a penalty stretched the lead to ten, before Chris Wood found a big gap to stroll through and score by the posts.

Lichfield had hardly touched the ball, but a fightback started when a line out was driven 15 metres and Fraser Goatcher bounced the last defender out of the way for a try.

The speed of the ruck ball was the difference for the city side, aided by their scrum progress, which made it easier for Sam Benson to prove a nuisance to his opposite number and he guided Adam Spinner over for his first try of the campaign.

Joe Edwards soon added a penalty and a second conversion when Benson was too smart for Broadstreet and Joe Bourne sprinted over.

The visitors struck back just before the interval with Dight spotting a mismatch in midfield, but he was fortunate the referee did not spot him dropping the ball over the line.

Lichfield were attacking the clubhouse end after the turnaround and they enjoyed a positive start to the second half. They nudged a five metre scrum just enough to gift David Mott a score in the right hand corner.

The game remained relatively even for a period until Broadstreet moved it left and Dight was too good for the home defence as he sent Ryan O’Neill over for an avoidable try.

Back Lichfield came and the visitors were penalised under their posts to allow Edwards to nudge the home side 30-29 in front.

The Myrtle Greens now had the game under a fair degree of control from both a possession and a territory point of view, but twice they lost control in the red zone. With the game nearly ended, Dight was allowed to escape his 22 too easily and while Spinner stopped him courageously, the clearance kick wasn’t good enough and Broadstreet were soon granted the decisive penalty.

Elsewhere at the weekend, the Lichfield women’s red team remain second in the league after beating Sutton Coldfield, while the green team suffered a narrow defeat at Bournville.