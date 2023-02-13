Companies in Lichfield and Burntwood have been shortlisted for regional business awards.

Burntwood-based Crown Highways is up for the Contribution to the Community award in the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce awards.

Dains Accountants, which operates an office in Lichfield, has been shortlisted in the Excellence in International Business category.

They are among 83 businesses shortlisted for awards.

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce’s chief commercial officer Katrina Cooke said:

“The judges were extremely impressed by the standard of entries for this year’s awards, which reflect the breadth, diversity and talent of businesses across the region. “We commend the huge number of companies who took the time to complete entries. “Congratulations to all those who are nominated.” Katrina Cooke, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce

The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony at the ICC in Birmingham on 16th March.