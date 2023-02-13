People in Lichfield are being urged to take up the offer of a free blood pressure check.

Tesco has teamed up with the British Heart Foundation to encourage people across Staffordshire to take up the offer of free regular checks at in-store pharmacies.

With high blood pressure responsible for around 50% of heart attacks and strikes, the NHS estimates that checks could help save more than 4,000 lives over the next five years.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“Every week in the UK, around 4,000 people are admitted to hospital for a heart attack or stroke, with treatable high blood pressure contributing to many of these life-threatening events. “This means the opportunity for a free blood pressure check could be one of the most valuable deals on offer when doing your weekly shop. It’s quick, easy and could even save your life. “At a time when the health service is under incredible strain, making blood pressure checks and health information readily available in places like Tesco supermarkets has the potential to help millions of people improve their health and prevent countless heart attacks and strokes.” Dr Charmaine Griffiths, British Heart Foundation

Research released by Tesco found that one in ten men have never had their blood pressure measured in their lifetime, while 48% of those under 35 have not had it checked in the last 12 months.

People can book a free blood pressure check at a Tesco Pharmacy online.