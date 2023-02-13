Tickets are going on sale for an appearance by Marti Pellow at the Lichfield Garrick.

The Wet Wet Wet frontman will be on stage in the city on 29th October.

People will be able to book tickets for Pellow Talk: The Lost Chapter from 10am tomorrow (14th February).

The singer said:

“I’ve been thrilled with the response to Pellow Talk – it has been the most intimate show I’ve done. “I wanted to do some more shows in this way and The Lost Chapter is a reimagined show that connects you, the audience, with me, the songwriter.” Marti Pellow

For more details on the tour, visit Marti Pellow’s website.