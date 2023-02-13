The work of volunteers to support repair cafes in Lichfield and Burntwood has been praised by council chiefs.

The events see items such as electrical goods, clothing, garden tools, furniture and bikes fixed.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said the initiatives were helping to reduce waste and support those facing cost of living crisis.

“When something like a kettle or a piece of clothing breaks, many people will automatically try to replace it with something new, which can put pressure on already-stretched household budgets. “Local repair cafes are a great way of repairing items and giving them a new lease of life, and the volunteers that run them do a fantastic job to pass on advice and new skills and ultimately, save money.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Details on the repair cafe sessions can be found online.