The second part of a huge collection of trading cards is going under the hammer at a Lichfield auction house.

Last year, Scottish father-of-two Gordon White saw rare Pokemon cards sell for £200,000.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers is expecting the next batch from his collection to be every bit as popular when they are sold.

The lots include a treasure trove of Magic: The Gathering cards – the first trading card game which pre-dates Pokémon and is a forerunner of the entire genre. It was first released by Wizards of the Coast in 1993

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“Magic is the first trading card of its type where you collected cards and then sent them off to do battle. “It’s an absolute landmark in the early days of trading cards.” Richard Winterton

Highlights in the auction include a Magic: The Gathering Seventh Edition foil set expected to fetch up to £10,000.

Other Magic foil variant sets include the complete Urza’s Legacy with the Beast of Burden 122/143 pre-release promo card and a complete Mercadian Masques with the Overtaker 89/350 pre-release promo card. Each is estimated at £3,000-£4,000.

“This is the first time we’ve had full sets of Magic: The Gathering. A collection of this magnitude does not come up for auction very often. “Gordon initially chose to sell his collection through us as he saw how we had marketed other important Pokémon collections and the team has been painstaking in their attention to detail cataloguing these incredible cards.” Richard Winterton

The auction also features highly collectable Pokémon set to sell for thousands of pounds, such as the complete Pop Series 5 with all 17 cards including the ‘extremely rare’ Espeon 16/17 and Umbreon 17/17, and a complete EX Keepers Set including all gold star cards.

There are also two Pokémon Emerging Powers factory sealed booster boxes.

Other cards in the sale include VS System Marvel and DC, Lord Of The Rings and Harry Potter from the early 2000s.

Mr White said:

“For me, the fun is the completing – not the collecting, it’s the completion. “And as far as I’m concerned, I’ve completed it so it’s time to pass it all on.” Gordon White

The auction is live online now at and starts to close at 5pm on 19th February.