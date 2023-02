Music and puppets will combine for a show for youngsters in Lichdfield.

Hulla Balloony Moon Time is based on based on Joyce Dunbar’s award-winning rhyming picture book, Pat-a-Cake Baby, and is ideal for children aged between two and eight.

The production is brought to the stage at The Hub at St Mary’s on 19th February by Long Nose Puppets.

Tickets for the show are £12 and can be booked online.