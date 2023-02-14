Plans to spend £11.5million on new leisure provision in Lichfield have been backed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet.

A meeting this evening (14th February) approved proposals to put £10million towards a new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park.

Cabinet also backed the allocation of £1.5million of Community Infrastructure Levy cash for new sports projects such as an aqua park on Stowe Pool and a climbing wall at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The decisions will now go forward to full council on 28th February for final approval.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We know good, modern leisure facilities are very important to residents and benefit fitness and good mental health. “We are therefore committed to investing in leisure activities to support the current and future wellbeing of our residents and will deliver a new leisure centre for the district plus a number of exciting new activities. “We are investing in those activities that were most popular when we asked residents what they wanted to see in the district. “We have also agreed with Freedom Leisure to assume management of the district’s leisure centres from 1st April and will ensure they remain open for residents to enjoy.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park will replace the ageing Friary Grange Leisure Centre and feature a six-lane 25metre swimming pool, a dance studio, a changing area for outdoor activity, a 3G sports pitch, an 80-station fitness and toning suite and spin studio.

If approved, a pre-existing design based on a leisure facility under construction in Essex will be adopted with construction work beginning in October ahead of an expected opening in December 2024.

The Community Infrastructure Levy funding agreed by cabinet this evening will also see £1.45million spent on:

An aqua park at Stowe Pool featuring outdoor swimming and paddleboarding.

A climbing wall and a soft play at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Adventure golf at Beacon Park to replace the pitch and putt.

An obstacle course and paddle tennis at Beacon Park and a 3G sports pitch in the city for rent by community and sports groups.

A further £100,000 has also been recommended for approval to help Chasetown Football Club install an all-weather pitch.