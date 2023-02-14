Volunteers have helped to clear more than 80 tonnes of waste from across Lichfield over the past year, new figures have revealed.

Lichfield Litter Legends said a total of 11,413 bags of rubbish had been collected and removed.

They also helped clear more than 10,000 cigarette butts from the city streets as part of a national week of action in September.

A spokesperson said despite their best efforts, the challenge of keeping streets clean was getting tougher.

“Our volunteers are out there every day trying to keep Lichfield clean and tidy, but what we are seeing on a daily basis makes us believe that the situation is getting worse and more and more people have no pride in the place where they live. “It also makes us think that those who should be managing our city are not taking enough action to deter littering. “Businesses also need to play a part by keeping the areas outside their premises – front and rear – tidy and litter free. “There are, unfortunately, many businesses in our fair city that have no intention of accepting their responsibilities.” Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson

The group have recently embarked on efforts to clear a large lay-by on the A51.