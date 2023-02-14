Volunteers have helped to clear more than 80 tonnes of waste from across Lichfield over the past year, new figures have revealed.
Lichfield Litter Legends said a total of 11,413 bags of rubbish had been collected and removed.
They also helped clear more than 10,000 cigarette butts from the city streets as part of a national week of action in September.
A spokesperson said despite their best efforts, the challenge of keeping streets clean was getting tougher.
“Our volunteers are out there every day trying to keep Lichfield clean and tidy, but what we are seeing on a daily basis makes us believe that the situation is getting worse and more and more people have no pride in the place where they live.
“It also makes us think that those who should be managing our city are not taking enough action to deter littering.
“Businesses also need to play a part by keeping the areas outside their premises – front and rear – tidy and litter free.
“There are, unfortunately, many businesses in our fair city that have no intention of accepting their responsibilities.”Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson
The group have recently embarked on efforts to clear a large lay-by on the A51.
“We knew it was bad, but it took three consecutive days to pick up 113 bags of litter left behind there.
“Amongst the deluge of waste that we collected were many gallons of what we euphemistically call ‘Driver Tizer’ – urine left in plastic bottles by the many lorry drivers using this area and casually dumping their waste in the bushes.
“Nevertheless, we will continue doing what we are doing with our litter picks.
“We will still be visiting schools to educate our local children about the problems associated with litter to the environment and our wildlife in the hope that more people will join our campaign to create a litter-free Lichfield.”Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson
I have nothing but praise for these people, but what an absolute disgrace that people treat their local areas like this. The fact that this is getting worse is just yet another example of rising anti-social behaviour in Lichfield. A representative of the Council needs to walk around Fradley park, the amount of litter there is truly disgusting, and the huge businesses using Fradley Park seemingly do nothing to remove it or deter people from littering.
Good on them. Great work and community pride on show. You could also say it’s a sign of the times (aka Tory govt) when councils don’t have either the funds, diligence or intention to employ and ensure a proper litter and street cleaning strategy is in place. As ever authorities are happy to take good hearted volunteers for granted. See Food Banks for further proof of volunteers bridging the ever increasing gap in standards of society.