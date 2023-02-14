Chasetown will have their heart set on a place in the next round of the Staffordshire Senior Cup as they welcome Kidsgrove Athletic on Valentine’s Day.

The Scholars have lost their last two league games having previously been on a nine match unbeaten run in all competitions.

That purple patch of form began with their win on penalties over Hanley Town in the Staffordshire Senior Cup – and Mark Swann’s men will be hoping to rediscover that winning feeling against Kidsgrove tonight (14th February).

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 7.45pm.