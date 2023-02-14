Hits from across the decades will be on offer when a band take to the stage in Lichfield.
The Mustard Band will be at The Feathers Inn on Friday (17th February).
They will be on stage at the Beacon Street venue at 9pm. Admission is free.
We're urging the community to donate food to Lichfield Foodbank following their urgent appeal.
Details of items needed and donation points are available on the Foodbank website.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Hits from across the decades will be on offer when a band take to the stage in Lichfield.
The Mustard Band will be at The Feathers Inn on Friday (17th February).
They will be on stage at the Beacon Street venue at 9pm. Admission is free.