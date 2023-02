Lichfield’s under 16 side have been crowed Staffordshire champions after a dramatic final.

They overcame Longton against the odds after securing an injury time try and conversion to complete a 21-19 triumph.

A spokesperson said:

“Well done to all the lads who have worn the jersey throughout the season to get the squad to the final and turn over a Longton side who have been the dominant force in the age group for the past four years.”

Lichfield RUFC spokesperson