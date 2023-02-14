A new co-convenor has been appointed for the Diocese of Lichfield’s racial justice and inclusion task group.

Canon Debbie Parkes, a housing strategy manager and lay canon at Lichfield Cathedral, will replace the Revd Pamela Ogilvie who stepped down at the end of last year.

The task group began its work to shape and implement a vision for racial justice, inclusion and equity at the end of 2020 as part of a response to the Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Taskforce which published a report proposing a change of culture across the Church of England.

Debbie said:

“I am so excited to be part of the team of clergy and laity that are tasked with looking at racial equality across the diocese. “The team’s priority and primary purpose is to provide oversight, challenge and action to support the diocese to become ‘racially just’ at all levels and stages. “I have been a longstanding member of the Church of England and have witnessed the joys and disappointments of that ministry, but never have we been more committed that we are now. “Lichfield has the opportunity to be at the forefront of this work and has already made great strides to include this issue on agendas throughout the church. “I work in homelessness in a large local authority in the Midlands – a role that gives me first-hand experience of how challenging life can be and how inequality impacts people at all ages, heritage and family makeup. It is vital in this role that we listen to people and support them to use tools to prevent their homelessness and provide accommodation when they are in crisis. “I’m excited about the coming year and hope to be a visible support to the diocese on this pathway.” Canon Debbie Parkes

The task force has identified priorities and action points, including the collection of accurate data, wider participation in lay and clergy ministry development, reviewing and reshaping recruitment processes, working with church schools and reaching out to under-represented Anglican constituencies.

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said: