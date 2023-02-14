People across Staffordshire are being asked to help shape a long-term plan to improve their communities.

Staffordshire County Council is developing a community strategy while will aim to empower groups and individuals working for the benefit of others in their area.

It will include support through funding, professional advice and guidance, as well as organised programmes and initiatives covering areas such as health, environmental enhancement, education, families, transport and leisure.

The strategy will be developed following a comprehensive community consultation this summer, subject to approval by the county council’s cabinet tomorrow (15th February).

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said: