People across Staffordshire are being asked to help shape a long-term plan to improve their communities.
Staffordshire County Council is developing a community strategy while will aim to empower groups and individuals working for the benefit of others in their area.
It will include support through funding, professional advice and guidance, as well as organised programmes and initiatives covering areas such as health, environmental enhancement, education, families, transport and leisure.
The strategy will be developed following a comprehensive community consultation this summer, subject to approval by the county council’s cabinet tomorrow (15th February).
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:
“Our amazing communities across Staffordshire really are at the heart of what makes this county such a fantastic place to live.
“Friends helping friends, neighbours helping neighbours and people stretching out a helping hand to those most in need makes a difference to the quality of so many people’s lives.
“We are committed to empowering our communities and in the last year this approach – with the support of our voluntary, community and public sector partners – helped more than 1,200 families improve their lives, supported just under 110,000 people through our community-based public health drives, and distributed more than £200,000 worth of grants to help communities recover from the pandemic.
“But we know together we can do even more, and in 2023 we aim to do just that by empowering our wonderful communities here in Staffordshire.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council