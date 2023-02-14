The owners of a local farm and cafe are asking people to share their memories for a new history book.

Woodhouse Farm was taken on by the current owners 15 years ago and has since become a focal point for the local community as a venue for events such as folk music performances and cider tasting sessions.

A new addition was added to the farm last week after a new bull calf was born to Tess, one of the Irish Moiled cows.

Plans are now afoot to put together the new history book charting memories of the farm.

People can send their contributions to thewalledgardenatwoodhousefarm@gmail.com.