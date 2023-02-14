Two Lichfield pubs are launching an initiative to help a local food bank restock.

It comes after Lichfield Foodbank made an urgent appeal for items after a surge in demand so far this year.

Now Joule’s Brewery has agreed to sponsor a scheme which will see people bringing items for the foodbank receive a free pint.

The offer will be available at The Duke of York and The Angel Inn until 20th February.

A spokesperson for the two pubs said:

“Anyone who brings us five items to either pub will receive a free pint of any Joule’s product to say thank you. “We have match-funded this ourselves alongside the brewery, so we have 160 pints to give away in total – if everyone was to just bring the five minimum items, that’s 800 in total we could hand over to the foodbank. “This initative is fully supported by Lichfield Foodbank, so please drop us a few items if you can. At times like this it’s about communities coming together, supporting each other and getting through any tough times. “Together we can achieve so much more.”

Lichfield Foodbank made the appeal for basic tinned and packaged foods such as cereals, pasta and snack bars to help replenish supplies.

As well as the two pubs, people can find out details of other donation points on the foodbank website.