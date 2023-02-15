A charity has been boosted by a £1,500 donation from a housebuilder.

Barratt Homes, which is working on the Fradley Manor development, handed over the money to the Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes (SSCBB).

The money will be used to fund servicing of vehicles in the fleet and help cover the cost of fuel.

Riders from the charity travelled more than 321,000 miles in 2022 to deliver blood to NHS hospitals.

Lynne Stone, fundraising manager at SSCBB, said:

“We are a local charity working across three counties and receive no government or NHS funding so we rely on the goodwill and donations from individuals and companies in the areas we serve.” Lynne Stone

The charity is a volunteer service providing free, out-of-hours urgent transportation of life-saving medical supplies.

Blood Bikes carry blood, platelets, various test samples, frozen breast milk, faecal microbial transplantation and bone marrow, as well as patient records and medical equipment.

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: