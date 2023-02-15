Lichfield Rugby Club has thanked those who helped support an appeal to help victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

A total of £450 was donated at the game against Broadstreet at the weekend.

The money will be handed over to an appeal launched by Burntwood Rugby Club.

A spokesperson said:

“A massive thank you to those from both clubs who generously contributed.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

Burntwood’s appeal was launched after the earthquake hit areas including Adana, the hometown of player Halil Gozukucuk.

People can donate to their collection in aid of the British Red Cross online.