Former Chasetown boss Scott Dundas returned to break his former club’s heart on Valentine’s Day.

His Kidsgrove Athletic side came out on top in the midweek Staffordshire Senior Cup clash.

There wasn’t much between the two sides, with them only being separated by a 49th minute Josh Thorpe strike.

Chasetown had struck the bar in the first half and saw a shot cleared off the line in the second period, but there was no breakthrough for Mark Swann’s much changed side.

The Scholars are in cup action again next Tuesday (21st February) when Heath Hayes are the visitors.

Click below to see pictures from the game by Dave Birt and John Harris: