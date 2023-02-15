Free sport and activity sessions are being offered across Lichfield and Burntwood in a bid to keep youngsters entertained during the half-term holiday.

Taking place from 20th to 25th February, they have been organised by Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield team at venues including Curborough Community Centre, Oakenfield Multi-Use Games Area, Burntwood Leisure Centre, the parkour facility at Cherry Close in Burntwood and Armitage Village Hall.

Sessions on offer include soft archery, glow dodgeball, kiwi cricket, glow table tennis and dodgeball, football and multi-sports.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and parks, said:

“The Getin2it sessions are a great way for young people to be active and have fun over the forthcoming Half Term holiday. “They are free, given by our fully-qualified Getin2it coaches, and there is no need to book – just come along and join in.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

For full details of session days and times visit www.activelichfield.co.uk.