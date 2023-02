Customers have been thanked for supporting the new owners of a Burntwood business.

The bakery on Chasetown High Street has been taken over and rebranded as Cafe Fika.

It opened its doors for the first time under new ownership earlier this week.

The new owners said:

“We can’t thank the customers old and new enough for their support of a new local business. “We will be introducing new foods to try and offer eat in and takeaway service.” Cafe Fika spokesperson

Cafe Fika is open from 7.30am to 4pm.