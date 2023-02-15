Plans to demolish a Burntwood property and build a replacement have been approved.

The development will see the existing building at 214A High Street make way for a “modern” structure.

A planning statement said refurbishing the existing property would not be viable.

“It was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s in a ribbon development of various designs and ages. It has remained virtually the same as first bill over the years and is now looking tired. “To refurbish the original dwelling would have been very costly and the result would be to still have a substance property. “The proposal is to provide a modern replacement with full compliance of current construction standards.” Planning statement

