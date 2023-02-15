Selma Dabbagh
Selma Dabbagh

Tickets are going on sale for the 2023 Lichfield Literature Festival.

Taking place from 23rd to 26th March, the event will feature talks from authors across a range of genres.

Writers including Dr Sohom Das, Jo Browning Wroe, Selma Dabbagh, Louise Gray and Elika Ansari will be taking part.

The festival’s programmer Anna Millward said:

“I hope the festival offers a little something for everyone.”

Anna Millward, Lichfield Literature Festival

Tickets go on general sale today (15th February). The full schedule and details of how to book are available online.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments