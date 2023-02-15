Tickets are going on sale for the 2023 Lichfield Literature Festival.

Taking place from 23rd to 26th March, the event will feature talks from authors across a range of genres.

Writers including Dr Sohom Das, Jo Browning Wroe, Selma Dabbagh, Louise Gray and Elika Ansari will be taking part.

The festival’s programmer Anna Millward said:

“I hope the festival offers a little something for everyone.” Anna Millward, Lichfield Literature Festival

Tickets go on general sale today (15th February). The full schedule and details of how to book are available online.