Tickets have gone on sale for a concert by Lichfield Cathedral Chorus.

They will perform Rossini’s Messe Solennelle at Lichfield Cathedral on 1st April.

A spokesperson said:

“We are thrilled to return to the cathedral to perform this most exciting work composed by Gioachino Rossini.

“Although better known for his operatic masterpieces, Rossini here provides us with a work that is compelling and full of drama.”

