Tickets have gone on sale for a concert by Lichfield Cathedral Chorus.
They will perform Rossini’s Messe Solennelle at Lichfield Cathedral on 1st April.
A spokesperson said:
“We are thrilled to return to the cathedral to perform this most exciting work composed by Gioachino Rossini.
“Although better known for his operatic masterpieces, Rossini here provides us with a work that is compelling and full of drama.”Lichfield Cathedral Chorus spokesperson
Early bird tickets can be booked online until 24th March.