Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being invited to collect a free tree to plant in their garden.

Staffordshire County Council is offering up 5,000 trees from locations including Chasewater.

From 11am to 3pm on 23rd February, a mix of rowan, hazel, wild cherry and crab apple will be available to collect.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“This is a fantastic project that will help get more trees planted in people’s gardens and help make Staffordshire sustainable. “Small actions when combined can have a big impact. We know that there are huge environmental benefits from having more trees – and we know, in planting more trees, we’ll help create greener communities here in Staffordshire and help us all breathe cleaner air.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Park rangers will be providing advice to people on how and where to plant the trees for best results. One per household will be available with them handed out on a first come, first served basis.