A coffee cup and saucer designed for use by first class passengers on the Titanic have sold for £6,000 at auction in Lichfield.

The Spode china in cobalt blue and gilt was designed in 1911.

Both were marked with the details of the operator White Star Line, and were expected to fetch around £1,200.

But the sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers saw global bidders drive up the price even higher.

Richard Winterton said: