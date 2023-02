Mini Messis will be able to get their football fix at new toddler sessions in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Little Lions will kick-off on Thursday mornings from 2nd March.

Aimed at children aged between two and four, the indoor sessions take place from 10am to 10.45am at Curborough Community Centre and will be led by a UEFA B qualified coach.

Admission is £5. To book, email lichfieldlittlelions@gmail.com or call 07791 655479.