A Whittington-based charity has agreed to extend a partnership which sees support offered people with cancer in the Midlands.

St Giles Hospice and the Cancer Support Centre have signed a new lease agreement on their joint centre in Sutton Coldfield for another year.

Andrew Harkness, chief executive at St Giles Hospice, said:

“St Giles Hospice has had an ongoing relationship with the Cancer Support Centre for 11 years, and we are pleased to share that both organisations have signed a new lease agreement for up to another 12 months. “It allows both charities to continue to provide important services which are beneficial for our communities, while balancing the significant cost of living challenges faced by both organisations.” Andrew Harkness, St Giles Hospice

Trevor Saadi, chair of trustees at the Cancer Support Centre, said: