A memorial garden for parents who have suffered the loss of a baby is to be restored with the help of a donation.

The Sands space at the National Memorial Arboretum has been in place for more than 20 years, offering a space for families to grieve.

A plan by the charity to carry out maintenance to the space has been boosted by a £1,000 grant from Midland Expressway Ltd, the operator of the M6 Toll.

Jen Coates, director of bereavement support services at Sands, said:

“We are incredibly thankful to Midland Expressway Ltd for supporting the restoration of the Sands Memorial Garden. “Our memorial gardens have, for many years, been peaceful and beautiful spaces for bereaved families to visit and remember their babies. “The restoration of the garden in Staffordshire will be a significant step in allowing bereaved families to use this space for many years to come to commemorate their much loved, and missed, babies” Jen Coates, Sands

Jo Brett, the M6 Toll’s charity coordinator, added: