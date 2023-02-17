Table-topping Burntwood will look to put on a show as they host their Patrons Day this weekend.

The club have been in scintillating form to collect 12 wins in a row and put themselves in the driving seat for the title.

Their next test will come against a Newport 2nds side who currently sit fourth in the table.

The reverse fixture November saw Burntwood come out 17-14 victors in a tough encounter and they’ll expect a similar test tomorrow (18th February).

Kick-off at The CCE Sportsway is at 2.15pm.