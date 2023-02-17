A county councillor says he has “deep concerns” about the implications of plans to end the contract for a GP surgery at a health centre in Burntwood.
The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) has served notice that the practice will leave the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre in March 2024.
Local councillors said the decision had left patients “furious” after it was confirmed at a meeting of the facility’s Patient Participation Group.
Cllr Mike Wilcox, representative for Burntwood South at Staffordshire County Council, said he had met with Dr Manu Agrawal and the patient group at the centre to discuss the issue.
“They are understandably extremely concerned as to the future of the practice, and I informed them of a meeting that has been arranged with myself, the ICB’s clinical lead for primary care, Dr Hannigan, and portfolio director for primary care Sarah Jeffery next Wednesday for them to explain to me the rationale behind their proposal to close the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre.
“I will be expressing my deep concern as to the implications this will have on patients and exploring what alternative options there – and I also want then to understand the real frustration and annoyance that is felt within the community about these plans.
“I also want to talk to them about the timescales for the proposed new health facility that is planned for Burntwood.”Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council
A spokesperson for the ICB told Lichfield Live the current contract did not have an extensions clause, but said the decision would have “no impact” on patient care.
“Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre was a temporary solution to support the patients of Burntwood while the primary care estate in that area was further developed to accommodate them in the future.
“For this reason, the most recent contract that was awarded in 2019 was a time limited contract for five years with no option to extend.
“Burntwood estate provision has been developed substantially over recent years to support with the growth of housing developments, which includes the development of Greenwood Health Centre, and another large development due to be completed in 2025.
“When this type of contract ends, the ICB needs to decide how patients registered at the practice can continue to access GP services in the future. This means, either asking patients to register with another existing local practice of their choice or appointing a new provider for the continuation of GP services.
“The commissioning decision that has been made is based on our priorities of ensuring the best services for our patients delivered from high quality, fit for purpose buildings with the right resources. This is consistent with our original intentions and the terms of the contract, and we have followed process in arriving at this decision.
“The key message to patients at the moment is that they do not need to do anything right now and the practice will remain open until it comes to the end of its contract term in March 2024.
“The local population will be contacted and involved in the process to ensure minimum impact to them accessing general medical service provision and we expect no impact on patient care.”