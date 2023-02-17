A county councillor says he has “deep concerns” about the implications of plans to end the contract for a GP surgery at a health centre in Burntwood.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) has served notice that the practice will leave the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre in March 2024.

Local councillors said the decision had left patients “furious” after it was confirmed at a meeting of the facility’s Patient Participation Group.

Cllr Mike Wilcox, representative for Burntwood South at Staffordshire County Council, said he had met with Dr Manu Agrawal and the patient group at the centre to discuss the issue.

“They are understandably extremely concerned as to the future of the practice, and I informed them of a meeting that has been arranged with myself, the ICB’s clinical lead for primary care, Dr Hannigan, and portfolio director for primary care Sarah Jeffery next Wednesday for them to explain to me the rationale behind their proposal to close the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre. “I will be expressing my deep concern as to the implications this will have on patients and exploring what alternative options there – and I also want then to understand the real frustration and annoyance that is felt within the community about these plans. “I also want to talk to them about the timescales for the proposed new health facility that is planned for Burntwood.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Staffordshire County Council

A spokesperson for the ICB told Lichfield Live the current contract did not have an extensions clause, but said the decision would have “no impact” on patient care.