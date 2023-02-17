An initiative is aiming to highlight affordable family days out in Staffordshire during the half-term break.

Enjoy Staffordshire has put together a list of 30 different places to visit for less than £30.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said he hoped the range of potential days out would help families amid souring household costs.

“We know that many families will be struggling with the increasing cost of living, but we’re keen to remind them that there are still affordable options when it comes to entertaining the family over the half term holidays. “Our 30 Days Under 30 Pounds campaign, aims to give families fun days out without costing the earth. Most of the attractions we’ve highlighted are either free admission or cost no more than £30 for a family of four to enter.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More details on the list of days out are available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/30under30.